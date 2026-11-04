'Why make another 'Ramayana'?' Namit Malhotra explains
What's the story
Namit Malhotra, the producer behind Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, has defended the decision to create yet another adaptation of the epic tale. Speaking to PTI, he said that many people in India question why they're making this version when there have been so many others. "Listen, we're making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you've never seen," he said.
Film comparison
We're putting 'Ramayana' up there with Hollywood blockbusters: Malhotra
Malhotra emphasized the film's unique approach by comparing it to Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar, Avengers, Spider-Man, and The Odyssey.
He said, "No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making."
"We're putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles."
Global ambitions
Film's global aspirations, according to Malhotra
Malhotra spoke about the film's global aspirations, stating that it aims to bridge the gap between Indian films and Hollywood biggies.
He said, "If you think about the West, they are the most potent audience for anything that's got a grand epic spectacle."
"So while India makes terrific Indian movies, whether it is 'Baahubali,' 'Dhurandhar,' or any of the big, super-duper hit films, they are not spectacles the way Hollywood thinks of spectacles."
Production details
More about the film and its budget
The film, reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, is one of the most expensive films in the world. With VFX by eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first Hollywood-level spectacle.
For its global release, makers have teamed up with Sony Pictures for the widest release for any Indian film on 70,000 screens.
The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on Thursday.
Film information
Cast, crew, and release details of 'Ramayana'
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across India.
Sony Pictures will distribute the film worldwide except in India, while Dharma Productions will handle it in the Hindi-speaking market.
The movie is also slated for a worldwide IMAX release.
A second part will follow in 2028.