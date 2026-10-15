New 'Ramayana' trailer drops in Bengaluru with Yash as Ravana
Entertainment
The new international trailer for Ramayana just dropped in Bengaluru, giving us a dramatic look at Yash as Ravana unleashing chaos.
This time, the focus is all about the epic showdown between Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram and Yash's Ravana, with Kunal Kapoor popping up as Lord Indra.
Film 'Ramayana' to hit theaters soon
The trailer kicks off with a voiceover setting a peaceful mood before diving into intense battle scenes.
Ramayana hits theaters soon.