'OM' starring Dhanush and Mammootty to release on November 20
What's the story
The release of the highly anticipated film OM: Chapter 1 has been postponed from October 16 to November 20, the makers announced on Friday. The decision was made to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Suriya's Scene. The film stars Dhanush and Mammootty in lead roles.
Announcement details
Production house announced the new release date
The production house behind OM, Wunderbar Films, took to social media to announce the new release date.
They wrote, "The Day for the Ultimate Strike is Here. #OM Hits theaters worldwide on November 20, 2026."
Along with this announcement, a new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty was also unveiled.
Production insights
Meet the cast and crew of 'OM'
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM also stars Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.
The music is by Sai Abhyankkar, while Ezhil Arasu K. handles the cinematography, and R Kalaivanan manages editing.
Action choreography is by Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee. The project is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush, and Azmat Jagmag.
Film significance
Story of 'OM' and its characters
The film has generated immense curiosity among fans as it marks the first collaboration between superstars Dhanush and Mammootty.
Periasamy had earlier revealed that Mammootty plays a character named Karthikeyan.
The story revolves around people who cut red sanders for a living.
Dhanush plays a woodcutter who comes to the rescue when police personnel round up other woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally.