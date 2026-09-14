Batman to take on Court of Owls in Part 2?
What's the story
New images and videos from the London set of The Batman: Part II have added fuel to speculation about the involvement of Gotham's secret society, the Court of Owls. In these photos, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is seen being escorted by police through a crowd of protesters. The signs held by these demonstrators hint at their discontent with the wealthy elite. One of the signs reads: "Court of Fouls."
Details
Meet the Court of Owls
As per Batman lore and as created by writer Scott Snyder, the Court of Owls is an aristocratic secret society that is fabled to rule Gotham from the shadows.
Consisting of the rich and mighty, the group has a legion of superhuman assassins called the Talons at their disposal to do their dirty bidding.
When Bruce created Batman Incorporated and planned to revitalize the city, the Court thought of him as their enemy.
Villain speculation
Anarky might also be a potential villain
In addition to the Court of Owls, another potential villain may be making an appearance in The Batman: Part II.
Some protesters are seen wearing white masks that cover their entire faces. One such masked protester has a white anarchy symbol on their jacket, which is similar to the character Anarky from the game Batman: Arkham Origins.
This raises questions about whether these masked individuals could be Anarky's henchmen.
Twitter Post
Many protesters seem to be wearing white masks
NEW LOOK at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne entering a car after going through a crowd of protesters on the set of ‘THE BATMAN: PART 2’ 🦇🔥— The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) September 13, 2026
(via londonmoviesets | TikTok) pic.twitter.com/w4RA6AZsa5
Character details
Who is Anarky in DC Comics?
In DC Comics, Anarky is Batman's most political enemy, who resorts to violence against state and corporate institutions for social justice.
Born Lonnie Machin, he is one of Batman's youngest foes and has sometimes been depicted as an antihero.
Although Anarky has appeared in live-action (Arrow) and animation (Beware the Batman), he has never featured in a Batman movie.
The film is scheduled for release on February 18, 2028.