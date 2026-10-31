Gaurav Khanna-Shraddha Arya to star in Ektaa's 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan'
What's the story
Television actors Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya are set to star in a new show, backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The makers have finally revealed its title as Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan with a new promo. Produced by Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show will air on Star Plus and marks Khanna's return to the small screen after his recent reality show appearances.
Show details
Manav and Janki at the heart of 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan'
The promo for Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan revealed that Arya will play Janki, while Khanna will portray Manav. The promo hints at an incomplete love story between the two characters.
The show also marks Khanna and Arya's first television collaboration.
It has already created a buzz among fans with over two million views on Instagram since its release.
Show premiere
When will 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' premiere?
The upcoming show will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. However, the makers have not announced its premiere date yet.
According to Hindustan Times, the show is being prepared for a post-Diwali launch, tentatively in the last week of November.
The team is reportedly revamping the set that was earlier used for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2.
Actor profiles
Khanna and Arya's previous work
Khanna is best known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in the popular television show Anupamaa. He left the series in December 2024 after a 15-year leap made it difficult to bring his character back into the storyline.
Since then, he has participated in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 19 and Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Arya, on the other hand, is known for her role as Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.
Producer's perspective
Kapoor on casting Khanna, Arya
Kapoor has been keen on bringing Khanna and Arya together for a while.
Speaking about the casting, she earlier said, "Both have earned so much love from viewers, and I've wanted to see them share the screen for a long time."
"Now that it's finally happening, I'm excited, nervous, and already imagining how audiences will react to them together."