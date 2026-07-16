New Tamil Nadu CM Vijay may skip 'Jana Nayagan' promos
Entertainment
Vijay's next big film, Jana Nayagan, lands in Indian theaters July 23 (and worldwide a day later), but there's a twist: Vijay just became chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
That means he might have to skip the usual movie promos, premieres, and fan events this time around.
Narayana: 'Jana Nayagan' updated, promotions limited
Producer Venkat K Narayana told NDTV that Vijay's "the responsibility that he is carrying under the Constitution" could keep him away from promotions, but he's confident fans will understand.
To keep things exciting, the team has added new songs and made updates to the film.
Narayana says Jana Nayagan still delivers on social themes and justice, classic Vijay style, with a few surprises for fans everywhere.