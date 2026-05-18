New York Magazine reviews Ross Barkan after multiple plagiarism allegations

Edward Wasserman disputes Barkan's crediting defense

Barkan pushed back against the accusations, saying that linking or naming original authors counts as giving credit.

Journalism professor Edward Wasserman disagreed, explaining that not directly attributing copied material is still plagiarism.

Despite all this, Barkan called the claims "this is all quite ridiculous" and said he stands by his career: "I have written hundreds upon hundreds of columns, essays, and pieces of journalism in my career."

New York Magazine is still reviewing his past work as the story unfolds.