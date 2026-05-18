New York Magazine reviews Ross Barkan after multiple plagiarism allegations
New York Magazine is taking a closer look at Ross Barkan, a contract writer, after he was accused of copying parts of at least three articles.
The issue blew up when Barkan's piece on Ben Shapiro looked almost identical to a Washington Post article. After some backlash, the magazine updated the story to give proper credit.
NPR later spotted more copied material from The Intercept and Compact Magazine, with one editor calling out Barkan's "heavily plagiarized" work online.
Edward Wasserman disputes Barkan's crediting defense
Barkan pushed back against the accusations, saying that linking or naming original authors counts as giving credit.
Journalism professor Edward Wasserman disagreed, explaining that not directly attributing copied material is still plagiarism.
Despite all this, Barkan called the claims "this is all quite ridiculous" and said he stands by his career: "I have written hundreds upon hundreds of columns, essays, and pieces of journalism in my career."
New York Magazine is still reviewing his past work as the story unfolds.