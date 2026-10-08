New York Times and Hollywood Reporter clash over smear websites

The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter (THR) are in a bit of a standoff over who deserves credit for an investigative piece about reputation-smearing websites in Hollywood.

THR says The Times published Debra Kamin's article on the topic without mentioning THR's earlier, similar reporting by Gary Baum.

Kamin's story dives into how anonymous sites have assailed reputations, echoing ground already covered by THR.