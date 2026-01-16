Newlyweds' wedding photos go viral for all the wrong reasons Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

A Texas couple's wedding photos were shared on TikTok—not for their beauty, but for some truly epic fails.

Kaleigh Richard shared her parents' wedding album, which was shot by a family friend who offered to do it for free.

The results? Let's just say they were memorable: think blurry faces, missing limbs, and some photos in which legs were entirely missing or subjects appeared photoshopped onto a floral wedding room backdrop.