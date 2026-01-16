Newlyweds' wedding photos go viral for all the wrong reasons
A Texas couple's wedding photos were shared on TikTok—not for their beauty, but for some truly epic fails.
Kaleigh Richard shared her parents' wedding album, which was shot by a family friend who offered to do it for free.
The results? Let's just say they were memorable: think blurry faces, missing limbs, and some photos in which legs were entirely missing or subjects appeared photoshopped onto a floral wedding room backdrop.
How did the family react?
Instead of getting upset, Kaleigh and her parents found the whole thing hilarious.
"I was shocked at first, but the situation quickly became something we could laugh about as well," she said.
Since they hadn't expected pro-level shots from their friend anyway, everyone took it in stride—no drama or hard feelings.
Why is everyone talking about this?
Kaleigh's TikToks showing off the photo fails were shared in two TikTok posts and showed the wild editing mistakes (like disappearing legs).
The story is now a lighthearted reminder: if you want great wedding pics, maybe hire a pro!