News: 'Accused' review: Uncomfortable truths about gender bias and harassment

"Accused," now on Netflix, follows Dr. Geetika Sen (Konkona Sen Sharma), a London-based gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct, and her wife Dr. Meera (Pratibha Ranta). The film explores how harassment allegations shake up their relationship and careers, shining a light on workplace bias and the messy realities of power—even when women are in charge.

Anubhuti Kashyap's film goes beyond the usual narrative Director Anubhuti Kashyap flips the script by focusing on the accused's perspective.

"Accused" digs into how rumors and anonymous complaints can spiral online, testing trust between partners and exposing deep-rooted gender biases at work.

Mixed reviews for the film Reviews are mixed but thoughtful.

Filmfare and Times of India both gave it 3.5/5 for its suspenseful take on truth versus suspicion in women-led stories.

Rediff.com was less impressed with a 2.5/5, saying it only scratches the surface of workplace bias.