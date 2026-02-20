News: Bengali thriller 'Oporichito' arrives on OTT
Oporichito, a Bengali psychological crime thriller directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, is now on streaming after its January 10, 2025 theatrical release.
The story follows Ranjan (Ritwick Chakraborty), who wakes up with partial amnesia in the UK, only to find his wife missing and himself caught between police and suspicious colleagues.
Where to watch 'Oporichito'
You can rent Oporichito on Prime Video or catch it with an OTTplay Premium subscription (with a top-up).
The film dives into memory loss, conspiracies, and trust issues—perfect if you're into twisty mysteries.
What do reviews say
Reviews are mixed: One reviewer gave it 2.5/5, saying strong acting couldn't quite save the tangled plot.
Critics were split too—some praised the suspense, others found the story confusing.