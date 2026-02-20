News: Bengali thriller 'Oporichito' arrives on OTT Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Oporichito, a Bengali psychological crime thriller directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, is now on streaming after its January 10, 2025 theatrical release.

The story follows Ranjan (Ritwick Chakraborty), who wakes up with partial amnesia in the UK, only to find his wife missing and himself caught between police and suspicious colleagues.