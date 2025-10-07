Next Article
News bytes: 'Baahubali' returns to theaters with 'The Epic' cut
Entertainment
For Baahubali's 10th anniversary, director S.S. Rajamouli has re-edited both original movies into one epic film—Baahubali: The Epic.
This new cut combines Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) into a single, nearly four-hour experience starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
When and where to watch it
The movie hits theaters worldwide on October 31, 2025.
It'll be available in premium formats like IMAX, Dolby Vision, 4DX, D-Box, and EpiQ—so you get the full remastered saga in one go.
What's next for 'Baahubali' franchise?
No plans for a Baahubali 3 right now. Instead, producer Shobu Yarlagadda says they're exploring spin-offs and new projects to expand the universe—so there's more to look forward to beyond the main story!