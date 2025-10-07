News bytes: 'Baahubali' returns to theaters with 'The Epic' cut

The movie hits theaters worldwide on October 31, 2025. It'll be available in premium formats like IMAX, Dolby Vision, 4DX, D-Box, and EpiQ—so you get the full remastered saga in one go.

What's next for 'Baahubali' franchise?

No plans for a Baahubali 3 right now. Instead, producer Shobu Yarlagadda says they're exploring spin-offs and new projects to expand the universe—so there's more to look forward to beyond the main story!