News: Michael B. Jordan's 'Thomas Crown Affair' remake sets date
Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan is taking on the role of a billionaire art thief (and also directing!) in a fresh remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.
Release date not specified in the source.
This new spin updates the classic 1968 heist film for today's audience.
Filming took place in London and Italy
Filming kicked off at London's Elstree Studios and took the crew to Italy. Filming dates/wrap date not specified in the source.
The script comes from Drew Pearce, with production by Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Elizabeth Raposo.
Meet the supporting cast
Adria Arjona leads opposite Jordan; her specific character has not been publicly disclosed.
The supporting cast features Kenneth Branagh, Aubrey Plaza, Pilou Asbaek, Paapa Essiedu, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Ruth Negga, and Aiysha Hart.