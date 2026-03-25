News: Mona Singh's 'Maa Ka Sum' arrives on Prime Video

Show will be available in multiple languages

Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor (of Axone), the show also features Angira Dhar and Ranveer Brar.

Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, Maa Ka Sum explores how logic and emotion collide in family life.

It will stream in Hindi with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, so more people can catch Agastya's mathematical matchmaking in action.