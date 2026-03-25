News: Mona Singh's 'Maa Ka Sum' arrives on Prime Video
Entertainment
Get ready for Maa Ka Sum, a new comedy-drama landing on Prime Video April 3, 2026.
Mona Singh stars as Vinita, a single mom whose son Agastya (played by Mihir Ahuja) uses his math genius to run "Project MOM," a quirky experiment to find his mom the perfect match using formulas instead of feelings.
Show will be available in multiple languages
Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor (of Axone), the show also features Angira Dhar and Ranveer Brar.
Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, Maa Ka Sum explores how logic and emotion collide in family life.
It will stream in Hindi with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, so more people can catch Agastya's mathematical matchmaking in action.