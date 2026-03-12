News: Ranbir Kapoor returns for 'Ramayana' Part 2

This chapter picks up right after Sita's abduction, focusing on Ram's journey to Lanka. Expect big action scenes and some major moments between Ram and Hanuman. Sunny Deol (Hanuman) joins the cast on set soon.

Meet the dream team behind this blockbuster

Producer Namit Malhotra is backing this massive ₹4,000 crore project, using top-tier VFX and AI dubbing to make it a visual treat.

Music legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are teaming up for the soundtrack.

The star-studded cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, so there's plenty to look forward to!