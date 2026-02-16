News: Sandra Huller's 'Rose' premieres at Berlin International Film Festival
Entertainment
"Rose" just premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Directed by Markus Schleinzer, the film is set in 17th-century Germany and follows a woman (Sandra Huller) who pretends to be a man to break free from strict gender rules.
The festival's focus on queer stories made it a fitting place for "Rose" to debut.
Schleinzer, Huller on film's relevance
Huller called her role a journey for self-acceptance, connecting it to how people still fight for acceptance today.
Schleinzer, who is queer himself, said the film's themes feel especially relevant with current events like Donald Trump's re-election in the background.
He hopes "Rose" gets viewers thinking about how issues of gender and identity haven't really changed—even centuries later.