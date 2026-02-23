News: Yash's 'Toxic' teaser promises a wild ride
The first teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in early 2026, giving us a gritty look at Yash as Raya—a ruthless gangster in a setting that spans multiple historical periods.
The short clip is packed with intense action and violent moments, hinting at a wild ride ahead.
Yash plays 2 characters in 'Toxic'
Yash isn't just playing one role—he's pulling double duty as both Raya and Ticket.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
Geetu Mohandas directs this multilingual project.
Release date and other details
Toxic was shot in Kannada and English but will be dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It's set for a worldwide release on 19 March 2026.
The crew features names like Rajeev Ravi (cinematography), Ravi Basrur (music).