News: Yash's 'Toxic' teaser promises a wild ride

Yash's 'Toxic' teaser promises a wild ride
Feb 23, 2026

The first teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in early 2026, giving us a gritty look at Yash as Raya—a ruthless gangster in a setting that spans multiple historical periods.

The short clip is packed with intense action and violent moments, hinting at a wild ride ahead.