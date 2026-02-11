NewsBytes Brief: 'Rakshasa' trailer out; show lands on ZEE5 soon

More about the show and its team

This has been described by some sources as Raghavendra's OTT debut, and he says his role digs deeper than your typical crime drama—it's about balancing duty, faith, and responsibility.

Producer Tharun Kishore Sudhir highlights how North Karnataka's unique culture adds real depth to the story.

The cast also features Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith.

If you're into psychological thrillers with a local twist, this one might be for you!