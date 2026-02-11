NewsBytes Brief: 'Rakshasa' trailer out; show lands on ZEE5 soon
The trailer for Rakshasa, a new Kannada series, just dropped and it's pretty intense.
We meet Sub-Inspector Hanmappa (played by National Award-winner Vijay Raghavendra), who's investigating mysterious "crocodile attacks" near the Yellamma temple in North Karnataka.
But as the trailer hints, there's way more going on—think hidden murders and creepy folklore vibes.
The show lands on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026.
More about the show and its team
This has been described by some sources as Raghavendra's OTT debut, and he says his role digs deeper than your typical crime drama—it's about balancing duty, faith, and responsibility.
Producer Tharun Kishore Sudhir highlights how North Karnataka's unique culture adds real depth to the story.
The cast also features Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith.
If you're into psychological thrillers with a local twist, this one might be for you!