NewsBytes Exclusive: Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' sets ₹300cr benchmark
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is producing and starring in Pralay, a big-budget zombie thriller set in a dystopian Mumbai during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Directed by Jai Mehta, the movie follows a married couple fighting for survival through intense action, family drama, and plenty of VFX.
'Pralay' to launch Maa Kasam Films
With a massive ₹300 crore budget, Pralay is not just Singh's most ambitious project—it also launches his own production house, Maa Kasam Films.
Ranveer is hands-on with script and VFX planning, teaming up with Jai Mehta (son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta).
Malayalam star Kalyani Priyadarshan will make her Bollywood debut as the female lead.
Filming kicks off mid-2026, so get ready for something wild after Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge drops in March!