NewsBytes Exclusive: Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' sets ₹300cr benchmark

'Pralay' to launch Maa Kasam Films

With a massive ₹300 crore budget, Pralay is not just Singh's most ambitious project—it also launches his own production house, Maa Kasam Films.

Ranveer is hands-on with script and VFX planning, teaming up with Jai Mehta (son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta).

Malayalam star Kalyani Priyadarshan will make her Bollywood debut as the female lead.

Filming kicks off mid-2026, so get ready for something wild after Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge drops in March!