NewsBytes Explainer: India's 1st full-length movie with a real lion
'Singha' breaks new ground as India's first full-length movie to feature a real lion, directed by K C Ravi Devan and produced by V Mathiyalagan.
Made in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—it stars Shrrita Rao, known for her roles in Lenin Pandian and Kumki 2.
Cast, crew, and locations of 'Singha'
The film was shot across Malaysia, Zambia, Goa, and more, with the team following strict safety rules while working with live animals.
Shrrita Rao stepped up for the lead after others passed on acting alongside an actual lion.
Leesha Eclairs joins in a negative role featuring 300 wolves.
With international locations and daring animal scenes, 'Singha' aims for a truly global vibe.