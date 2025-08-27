NewsBytes Explainer: India's 1st full-length movie with a real lion

Cast, crew, and locations of 'Singha'

The film was shot across Malaysia, Zambia, Goa, and more, with the team following strict safety rules while working with live animals.

Shrrita Rao stepped up for the lead after others passed on acting alongside an actual lion.

Leesha Eclairs joins in a negative role featuring 300 wolves.

With international locations and daring animal scenes, 'Singha' aims for a truly global vibe.