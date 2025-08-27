Tamil actor Lakshmi Menon named accused in kidnapping case Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Tamil actor Lakshmi Menon has been named as an accused in a high-profile kidnapping and assault case in Kochi.

The incident reportedly began with a bar dispute that escalated into an alleged abduction.

Police say Menon is currently absconding, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya confirmed the news, sharing that three other suspects have already been taken into custody.