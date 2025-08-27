Tamil actor Lakshmi Menon named accused in kidnapping case
Tamil actor Lakshmi Menon has been named as an accused in a high-profile kidnapping and assault case in Kochi.
The incident reportedly began with a bar dispute that escalated into an alleged abduction.
Police say Menon is currently absconding, and the investigation is ongoing.
Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya confirmed the news, sharing that three other suspects have already been taken into custody.
A look at her career
Born in 1996, Menon started acting in Malayalam films back in 2011 before making her Tamil debut with Sundarapandian a year later.
She quickly made her mark with hits like Kumki, Jigarthanda, and Vedalam alongside top stars.
She's also acted in Malayalam movies like Ente and Avatharam, showing her range across both industries.