Next Article
Sanjay Dutt gives off 'Vaastav' vibes at 'Baaghi 4' event
Sanjay Dutt totally grabbed the spotlight at the Baaghi 4 song launch, rocking a red tika that gave off major Vaastav vibes.
The film, directed by A Harsha and starring Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, drops in theaters on September 5.
Fans are buzzing about Dutt's intense look and his role as the villain this time around.
Meanwhile, here's more on 'Baaghi 4'
Baaghi 4 stands out with an original, darker storyline—no South remake here.
Tiger is back as Ronnie with Sandhu as his love interest, making this chapter the most intense yet in the series.
The movie will go head-to-head at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files.
Meanwhile, Dutt is staying busy with projects like KD - The Devil and The Raja Saab.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.