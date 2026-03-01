NewsBytes Explainer: 'Sri Chidambaram Garu' streaming now Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

" Sri Chidambaram Garu," a Telugu drama directed by Vinay Ratnam, is now available to stream on ETV Win.

The film centers on Solomon, a boy often teased for his squint eyes, who faces tough times after his father's suicide and ends up working as a construction laborer.

Along the way, he meets Leela, who appreciates his kindness but encourages him to embrace self-acceptance.