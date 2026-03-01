NewsBytes Explainer: 'Sri Chidambaram Garu' streaming now
Entertainment
" Sri Chidambaram Garu," a Telugu drama directed by Vinay Ratnam, is now available to stream on ETV Win.
The film centers on Solomon, a boy often teased for his squint eyes, who faces tough times after his father's suicide and ends up working as a construction laborer.
Along the way, he meets Leela, who appreciates his kindness but encourages him to embrace self-acceptance.
More about the film
The story is about overcoming bullying and learning self-love, set in real locations with a down-to-earth feel.
It stars Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vashishta, Tulasi, Kalpalatha, Gopinath, and Shankar Rao.
What's the rating?
Reviews are mixed: it has an IMDb rating of 8.6/10.
Critics praise its focus on self-love but mention slow pacing and wish for tighter storytelling.