NewsBytes Explainer: Why 'American Psycho' remake is so controversial
Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho remake just hit reset on its script. A couple of high-profile actors turned down the lead role of Patrick Bateman—made famous by Christian Bale—Ellis said, "I think maybe because they don't want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale."
So, writer Scott Z. Burns went back to the drawing board and created a version that, Ellis said, is "completely different" from the 2000 film.
How Guadagnino's version will differ from the original
Remaking a cult classic is never easy, especially when the original has such a strong legacy.
Director Guadagnino is now taking the story in a new direction, with executive producer Sam Pressman honoring his late father's connection to the first movie.
For fans and newcomers alike, this means something fresh is on the way—without trying to copy what made Bale's Bateman iconic.