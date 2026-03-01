NewsBytes recommends: 'Accused'--Konkona Sen Sharma's hard-hitting drama Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

"Accused," a psychological drama directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, dropped on Netflix on February 27 and has quickly become a global hit, trending in 84 countries.

The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma as Dr. Geetika Sen, a London-based gynecologist whose life is upended by anonymous sexual misconduct allegations, putting her marriage to Dr. Meera (Pratibha Ranta) under the spotlight.