NewsBytes recommends: 'Accused'--Konkona Sen Sharma's hard-hitting drama
"Accused," a psychological drama directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, dropped on Netflix on February 27 and has quickly become a global hit, trending in 84 countries.
The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma as Dr. Geetika Sen, a London-based gynecologist whose life is upended by anonymous sexual misconduct allegations, putting her marriage to Dr. Meera (Pratibha Ranta) under the spotlight.
Film dives into themes of gender bias, workplace power struggles
"Accused" dives into workplace power struggles, gender bias, and how hard it can be to find the truth.
Critics are split—Filmfare and Times of India both gave it 3.5/5 for its emotional depth and tense atmosphere.
Where to watch the film and its reviews
You can catch "Accused" exclusively on Netflix.
Even with mixed reviews, its honest look at sensitive issues has sparked conversations worldwide and clearly struck a chord with viewers.