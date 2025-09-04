Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: Anik Dutta's 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei'--fresh Bengali detective story
Acclaimed director Anik Dutta is bringing a fresh Bengali detective story, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, in his upcoming Bengali detective film.
Abir Chatterjee stars as Topse—this time not just Feluda's sidekick but an independent sleuth—set against Kolkata's lively backdrop for a nostalgic yet modern mystery vibe.
Film features a standout cast
The film features a standout cast. Its teaser hints at a smartly woven mystery rooted in Kolkata's culture.
Plus, the newly released song "Rooftop" by Abhijit Barman (Pata) blends rural and urban sounds, adding emotional depth.
Fans of Bengali cinema and detective stories are definitely keeping an eye on this one.