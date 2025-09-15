Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Anupamaa' finale special episode; perfect culmination to journey
Entertainment
The much-hyped dance competition on Anupamaa wrapped up this week with a tense showdown between Anupamaa and Rahi.
Both wowed the judges and audience, but after finishing her routine, Rahi collapsed—something host Kunal quickly clarified wouldn't affect the scores.
Judges remarked it would have been a treat to see them perform as a duo rather than as rivals.
Anupamaa's team wins, but the focus is on Rahi
Anupamaa's team, Dance Ranis, took home the trophy, sparking celebrations for some and heartbreak for others—especially Rahi.
Even in victory, Anupamaa recognized Rahi's pain, making the finale feel honest and relatable.
If you're into stories about family bonds and high-stakes competitions with real emotion, this one hits home.