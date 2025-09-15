NewsBytes recommends: 'Anupamaa' finale special episode; perfect culmination to journey Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

The much-hyped dance competition on Anupamaa wrapped up this week with a tense showdown between Anupamaa and Rahi.

Both wowed the judges and audience, but after finishing her routine, Rahi collapsed—something host Kunal quickly clarified wouldn't affect the scores.

Judges remarked it would have been a treat to see them perform as a duo rather than as rivals.