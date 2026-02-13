NewsBytes recommends: Arijit Singh's 'Oh Shiv Mere;' perfect for meditation

This 3-minute-18-second bhajan is written by Kumaar and composed by Mandeep Panghal. It features guitar work from Shomu Seal and Swastik Shubham, with a chorus of Piyush Ranjan, Sakshi Holkar, Sonam Pathak, and Panghal.

The song has received over 1 lakh views already

Even without any social media push from Arijit himself, "Oh Shiv Mere" quickly crossed 1 lakh views on YouTube. Fans are clearly excited about the release.

Lyricist Kumaar summed it up best: "Thx u Arijit Singh for blessing this song with your divine voice (sic)."