NewsBytes recommends: Arijit Singh's 'Oh Shiv Mere;' perfect for meditation
Entertainment
Arijit Singh just dropped the devotional track "Oh Shiv Mere" on February 9, one of his first independent projects after recently announcing his retirement from playback singing.
The song is out on YouTube and the iTunes Store.
Know more about the song
This 3-minute-18-second bhajan is written by Kumaar and composed by Mandeep Panghal.
It features guitar work from Shomu Seal and Swastik Shubham, with a chorus of Piyush Ranjan, Sakshi Holkar, Sonam Pathak, and Panghal.
The song has received over 1 lakh views already
Even without any social media push from Arijit himself, "Oh Shiv Mere" quickly crossed 1 lakh views on YouTube. Fans are clearly excited about the release.
Lyricist Kumaar summed it up best: "Thx u Arijit Singh for blessing this song with your divine voice (sic)."