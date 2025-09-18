NewsBytes recommends: 'Bds of Bollywood'--Aryan's debut is bold, unapologetic Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Aryan Khan (yes, Shah Rukh Khan's son) just dropped his debut series, " The Ba***ds of Bollywood," on Netflix.

The show jumps right into tough topics like nepotism and how the media treats celebrities—opening with a scene that echoes Aryan's own headline-making drug case.