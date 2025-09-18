Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Bds of Bollywood'--Aryan's debut is bold, unapologetic
Entertainment
Aryan Khan (yes, Shah Rukh Khan's son) just dropped his debut series, " The Ba***ds of Bollywood," on Netflix.
The show jumps right into tough topics like nepotism and how the media treats celebrities—opening with a scene that echoes Aryan's own headline-making drug case.
Story of 'Bds of Bollywood'
The story follows Aasman Singh, a Delhi outsider who scores a ₹100 crore hit but still faces rejection in Bollywood.
One standout moment is a roundtable clash over privilege and nepotism, shining a light on the industry's divides.