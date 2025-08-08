Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Beyond the Bar'--K-drama that's all about mentorship
Netflix's new Korean legal drama, Beyond the Bar, just landed in the platform's global Top 10 for non-English shows.
Starring Lee Jin-wook (yep, from Squid Game) as a seasoned lawyer mentoring a newcomer, the show's mix of veteran wisdom and rookie energy is catching on with viewers everywhere.
Show's success reflects the ongoing K-drama wave
From late July to early August 2025, Beyond the Bar racked up 3.1 million watch hours and drew in 1.8 million viewers worldwide—making waves in places like South Korea, Singapore, and Venezuela.
Its success highlights just how much global audiences are loving Korean dramas right now, especially with Netflix doubling down on unique stories and standout performances.