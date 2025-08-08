Next Article
'Shiva' re -release in theaters on this date
The iconic 1989 film Shiva, directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Nagarjuna, is heading back to theaters with a fresh tech makeover.
This re-release celebrates 50 years of Annapurna Studios, and fans can catch an exclusive teaser on August 14, 2025—right before Rajinikanth's Coolie hits the screen.
Film's tech makeover will be in 4K and Dolby Atmos
Shiva returns with crisp 4K visuals and immersive Dolby Atmos sound, thanks to producers Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra.
Nagarjuna shared that Shiva was a turning point in his career and still matters today.
Director Varma is using AI to upgrade the original audio, aiming to connect both longtime fans and new viewers with this legendary film.