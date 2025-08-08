'Shiva' re -release in theaters on this date

Film's tech makeover will be in 4K and Dolby Atmos

Shiva returns with crisp 4K visuals and immersive Dolby Atmos sound, thanks to producers Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra.

Nagarjuna shared that Shiva was a turning point in his career and still matters today.

Director Varma is using AI to upgrade the original audio, aiming to connect both longtime fans and new viewers with this legendary film.