Why Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' is on hold
The Marathi film Khalid Ka Shivaji is on hold after sparking protests in Maharashtra.
The movie, which follows a Muslim boy exploring Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and highlights his inclusive leadership (even saying 35% of his army were Muslims), has upset right-wing groups.
They accuse the filmmakers of distorting history—especially over scenes like a mosque on Raigad Fort—and demanded action.
In August 2024, the government paused its release to review these concerns.
Hindu Mahasangh is leading the protest
Anand Dave, head of Pune's Hindu Mahasangh, is leading the charge.
He says, "The film attempts to distort the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The producers have depicted him as secular, which we find unacceptable."
Dave and his group are known for protesting media they feel misrepresent Hindu icons—they're pushing to keep Shivaji's traditional image intact.