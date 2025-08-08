Why Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' is on hold Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

The Marathi film Khalid Ka Shivaji is on hold after sparking protests in Maharashtra.

The movie, which follows a Muslim boy exploring Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and highlights his inclusive leadership (even saying 35% of his army were Muslims), has upset right-wing groups.

They accuse the filmmakers of distorting history—especially over scenes like a mosque on Raigad Fort—and demanded action.

In August 2024, the government paused its release to review these concerns.