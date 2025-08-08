Next Article
SC stays retrial in Saif Ali Khan's royal inheritance case
The Supreme Court has hit pause on a fresh retrial in the long-running dispute over the late Nawab of Bhopal's estate.
This comes after two family members challenged a recent High Court order that would have reopened the case, which had previously given inheritance rights to Nawab Hamidullah Khan's daughter Sajida Sultan and her heirs—including actor Saif Ali Khan.
Legal battle began in 1999
This legal tug-of-war started back in 1999, when extended family members questioned how the Nawab's estate was divided.
Some want it split under Muslim Personal Law, while others insist succession should follow family tradition.
For now, with the Supreme Court's stay, any new trial is on hold—so this royal saga isn't ending just yet.