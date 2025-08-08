Next Article
Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' S02; Tim Burton hints at collab
Lady Gaga is officially joining Wednesday in the second half of Season 2, streaming on Netflix from September 3, 2025.
She'll play Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore Academy teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday Addams.
Gaga isn't in the first four episodes that dropped recently—she arrives with the new batch.
Gaga's new song for the show
Gaga's not just acting—she's also dropping a brand-new song for the show called Dead Dance, produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut.
Director Tim Burton called her "an inspiring artist," and even hinted at another secret project together.
With her character adding more mystery to Nevermore Academy, fans have even more to look forward to.