NewsBytes recommends: Delhi International Film Festival--masterclasses, gala screenings, more
Entertainment
Delhi just kicked off its first-ever International Film Festival at Bharat Mandapam, running through March 31.
With more than 125 films from India and around the world on show, including Cannes winner Sirat on opening night, the festival is all about making Delhi a bigger name in global cinema.
What else to expect?
Expect gala screenings, masterclasses, and chats with stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher.
There are also cool initiatives like CineXchange to help up-and-coming filmmakers, plus a push for film tourism.
For the finale, you can catch a restored version of Bollywood classic Sholay, definitely one for movie lovers!