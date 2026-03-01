NewsBytes recommends: 'Eric' trailer--slasher thrills, supernatural chills, and nightmares
The trailer for "Eric" just dropped, giving us a peek into Shankar Panicker's first film as director.
Geethika Tiwari stars as a woman battling old nightmares, with the story blurring reality and dreams inside her apartment.
Expect slasher chills and supernatural twists—think "Halloween" vibes—with a possessed car and some seriously creepy moments.
Cast and crew of the film
The cast features Hemanth Menon, Ash, and others, while most of the movie was shot in the UK.
Produced by Q Cinemas and Oshio Entertainments, with music by Vivek Nair, "Eric" has already caught attention for its stylish "Western movie" feel.
Fans are excited to see if this marks a big comeback for Panicker.
The film hits theaters on March 6.