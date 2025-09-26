NewsBytes recommends: 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' teaser--dark humor meets suspense
The just-released teaser for "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" sets up a tense, one-night story centered on a mysterious trunk that sparks some seriously creepy moments.
With Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, and Tanmay Dhanania leading the cast, expect Hitchcock-style suspense mixed with sharp dark humor.
Anshuman Jha's award-winning directorial
This is Anshuman Jha's first time directing, and he filmed the whole thing in the English countryside using a single-lens technique—a first for mainstream Indian cinema.
The film made waves at Melbourne and Razor Reel Flanders festivals, even earning Jha Best Director at the 2024 UK Asian Film Festival.
Film hits theaters on October 10
Produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" digs into identity and belonging while keeping things suspenseful (and funny).
It finally hits theaters on October 10, 2024.