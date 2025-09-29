Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Pitch to Get Rich'--where India's fashion meets business
Entertainment
India just released its first-ever fashion reality show, "Pitch To Get Rich."
Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and hosted by Karan Johar, the series gives homegrown designers—especially from smaller towns—a shot at international recognition.
Bollywood actor and investor Akshay Kumar and investor Navin Jindal are on board to help these fresh talents shine.
Each episode brings new challenges, opportunities, and celebrity interactions
Fourteen designers compete across eight episodes for a share of ₹40 crore, facing real industry challenges along the way.
Each episode features celebrity guests like Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora, adding some star power while helping connect new designers with big opportunities.
The goal? Make India's fashion scene more inclusive and open doors for the next generation of creators.