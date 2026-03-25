NewsBytes Recommends: 'Resort'--Binge-watch this hilarious Tamil web series
Entertainment
Resort is the latest Tamil web series streaming on JioHotstar, following Vetri, a room service worker with chef dreams, as he navigates kitchen drama and tough bosses in a luxury resort.
Directed by Praveen Bennet and starring Vijay Kumar, the show dives into the fast-paced world of hospitality with plenty of heart (and laughs).
Watch it in multiple languages
With eight episodes out and new ones every Friday, Resort is available in five languages, so you can binge in your favorite.
The series has scored an impressive 8.8/10 on IMDb and is getting lots of love for its relatable mix of comedy and real-life work struggles behind hotel doors.