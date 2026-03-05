NewsBytes recommends: 'Subedaar' on Amazon Prime Video
Anil Kapoor stars as a retired army officer in Subedaar, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The film follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he battles crime and corruption while trying to reconnect with his daughter.
Released on 5 March 2026, the movie mixes family drama with action.
Where to watch 'Subedaar'
Subedaar is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
A solid pick for action-drama fans
The plot is mostly predictable but throws in a few surprises to keep things interesting.
Kapoor's performance stands out—he brings real warmth and depth to his role, and his chemistry with Radhika Madan feels genuine.
The supporting cast adds extra layers, and the rural visuals look great.
If you're into action-dramas with some heart, this one's a solid pick—3 out of 5 stars from us!