NewsBytes recommends: 'Subedaar' on Amazon Prime Video

A solid pick for action-drama fans

The plot is mostly predictable but throws in a few surprises to keep things interesting.

Kapoor's performance stands out—he brings real warmth and depth to his role, and his chemistry with Radhika Madan feels genuine.

The supporting cast adds extra layers, and the rural visuals look great.

If you're into action-dramas with some heart, this one's a solid pick—3 out of 5 stars from us!