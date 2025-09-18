NewsBytes Recommends: 'The Bads of Bollywood'--raw, real, and relatable Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is set to premiere his first-ever series as a director—"The Ba***ds of Bollywood"—on Netflix today.

The show stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, an ambitious newcomer trying to break into the film industry.

With Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in key roles, the series is expected to offer a real look at chasing stardom in today's Bollywood.