NewsBytes Recommends: 'The Bads of Bollywood'--raw, real, and relatable
Entertainment
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is set to premiere his first-ever series as a director—"The Ba***ds of Bollywood"—on Netflix today.
The show stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, an ambitious newcomer trying to break into the film industry.
With Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in key roles, the series is expected to offer a real look at chasing stardom in today's Bollywood.
Prepare for a rollercoaster ride through the industry
Across seven episodes, you'll follow Aasmaan facing off against Bobby Deol's character Ajay Talvar and navigating intense rivalries and tough choices behind the scenes.
Lakshya shared that he really connected with Aasmaan's journey and Aryan's fresh directing style.
Plus, Sahher Bambba had a memorable moment filming an unexpected scene with Salman Khan.