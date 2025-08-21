NewsBytes Rewind: When Hrithik saved a drowning student during 2005 floods
Back in 2005, during Mumbai's devastating floods, Hrithik Roshan quietly saved a student from drowning near Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow.
The story continues to resonate, reminding us that sometimes real heroes don't need the spotlight.
The floods in Mumbai
Mumbai is used to heavy monsoon rains, but the 2005 floods were especially brutal—roads vanished underwater and daily life stopped.
Even now, as of August 2025, the city faces similar challenges with new rounds of torrential rain bringing things to a halt.
Other celebrities who have done similar things
Hrithik isn't alone—other celebs have stepped up too.
Suniel Shetty has helped rescue hundreds from trafficking through his NGO.
Salman Khan's foundation supported thousands of film workers during COVID-19.
And Khushboo Patani (Disha Patani's sister) recently saved a baby near their home.
Turns out, some stars are just as heroic off-screen as they are on it.