#NewsBytesRewind: Anupamaa exposes Keerti's lies in domestic violence case
Entertainment
On February 14, 2026, Anupamaa took a bold stand and exposed Keerti's false domestic violence accusations against Kapil.
Thanks to video evidence, it turned out Keerti was actually the one being abusive—a major twist that left everyone at Kothari house stunned.
Episode showcases importance of truth in family matters
This episode isn't just about drama—it highlights how serious (and damaging) false abuse claims can be.
Anupamaa even suggests a forensic test to prove the video's real, showing how important truth is when families are at stake.
If you're into stories about standing up for what's right—even when it gets messy—this one hits home.