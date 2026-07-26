'Newton's Third Law' trailer teases 1999 detective starring Yarlagadda
Entertainment
The trailer for Newton's Third Law just dropped, teasing a throwback detective story set in 1999.
Sumanth Yarlagadda stars as Vasudev, a detective caught up in a tricky investigation.
The film is directed by Rajesh Karna and hits theaters July 31, 2026.
Actor Nagarjuna gave the trailer an extra boost by sharing it on his X account.
Ensemble cast and crew revealed
The movie brings together a strong ensemble: Jagapathi Babu plays Mercury, joined by Avasarala Srinivas, Ravi Varma, Neha Pathan, and Shelley N Kumar.
Behind the scenes: Harish Kohirkar produces; Veda Vyas Gottipati handles cinematography; Sinjith Yerramilli scores the music; Anil Pasala edits; and Wing Chun Anji choreographs the action.