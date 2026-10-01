NFAI adds Ganesan films 'Thiruvarutchelvar,' 'Thillana Mohanambal,' 'Thiruvilayadal' via Subramanian
Entertainment
Three iconic Tamil films starring Sivaji Ganesan (Thiruvarutchelvar, Thillana Mohanambal, and Thiruvilayadal) just joined the National Film Archive of India's collection.
Thanks to Aparna Subramanian, Film Research Officer at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), these classics are getting a new lease on life.
NFAI secures 2 prints per film
With two prints of each film now secured, the National Film Archive of India can better preserve these gems and keep them safe for future generations.
It's a big step in making sure legendary Indian cinema stays accessible and doesn't fade away, so even if you haven't watched these movies yet, they'll be around whenever you want to dive in.