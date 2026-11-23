NFDC and SPNI launch WAVES Bazaar submission initiative at IFFI
NFDC and Sony Pictures Networks India just launched the WAVES Bazaar x SPNI Content Creator Submission initiative at IFFI Goa.
The goal? To find fresh, original content from writers and creators all over India, so if you've got a story, this could be your shot.
NFDC to shortlist submissions for SPNI
You can submit ideas in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Bengali, whether it's a fiction series, reality show, or premium TV+ content.
Everything goes through the WAVES Bazaar portal; NFDC will shortlist the best concepts before inviting creators to pitch directly to Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).
As SPNI's Managing Director and CEO, Gaurav Banerjee put it: the partnership would help create avenues for creative voices and ideas that may not otherwise reach established platforms.