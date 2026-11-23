You can submit ideas in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Bengali, whether it's a fiction series, reality show, or premium TV+ content.

Everything goes through the WAVES Bazaar portal; NFDC will shortlist the best concepts before inviting creators to pitch directly to Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

As SPNI's Managing Director and CEO, Gaurav Banerjee put it: the partnership would help create avenues for creative voices and ideas that may not otherwise reach established platforms.