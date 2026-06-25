NFDC-NFAI restored 'Kireedam' to get worldwide re-release next month
The iconic 1989 Malayalam film Kireedam, starring Mohanlal, is getting a worldwide re-release next month.
After being restored by NFDC-NFAI and previewed at the International Film Festival of India last year, the film will soon hit big screens again:
Hyzin Global Ventures will announce the exact date once the censor certificate is cleared.
'Kireedam' earned Mohanlal a National Award
Kireedam was brought back to life using a preserved 35mm print since the original camera negative was damaged.
Mohanlal appreciated NFDC-NFAI's effort to protect cinema history.
Directed by Sibi Malayil, Kireedam is not only a milestone in Mohanlal's career but also earned him one of his six National Awards for playing Sethumadhavan.
The story explores how fate can change a young man's dreams and has even been remade as Gardish in Hindi: now fans everywhere get another chance to see it on the big screen.