NFL: Rams's Puka Nacua sparks dating rumors with Sara Saffari
Entertainment
Looks like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua might have a new romance brewing with influencer Sara Saffari.
The two were first spotted together at a Top Golf event in LA this February, where their easy chemistry got people talking.
Nacua's past rumored romances
Dating rumors picked up even more after a video showed Nacua and Saffari apparently holding hands at a food court.
This isn't the first time Nacua's offseason outings have caught attention—he also joked about Sydney Sweeney on social media and was seen leaving an LA venue with Hannah Stocking.
For now, though, Nacua's keeping quiet about his personal life, leaving fans curious for answers.