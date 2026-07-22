NH Studioz buys Chopra Films catalog for 150cr, plans restoration
Big news for movie fans: NH Studioz has snapped up the global rights to Vinod Chopra Films's legendary catalog, including favorites like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., for over ₹150 crore.
The deal means these iconic movies are getting a fresh lease on life, with plans to restore them so they're ready for today's audiences while keeping their original vibe.
NH Studioz to theatrically reissue classics
NH Studioz and Vinod Chopra Films are teaming up to bring these classics back to theaters first, before they land on streaming or TV.
Many of the movies will be remastered in 8K for a sharper experience.
With this move (plus last year's addition of approximately 1,700 Tamil films), NH Studioz now boasts India's biggest film library, so get ready for some major nostalgia on the big screen!