NHRC seeks FIR against Ranbir, Netflix over 'Bads...' vaping scene

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reportedly sought legal action against actor Ranbir Kapoor and the streaming platform Netflix . The complaint alleges that Kapoor was shown using e-cigarettes in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood without any health warning or disclaimer, which is a violation of Indian law. The NHRC has also asked for an Action Taken Report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and the Mumbai Police.

Legal action NHRC recommends FIRs against multiple parties The NHRC has separately recommended the filing of an FIR against Kapoor, the producers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the production company behind it, and Netflix. This recommendation is based on the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, which prohibits the production, sale, and advertisement of e-cigarettes in India.

Public health concern 'Bads...' scene could mislead youth, says complainant The NHRC has emphasized the need for "appropriate action" against such content on OTT platforms, given its potential impact on impressionable audiences, especially the youth. The complainant, Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory, argued that the scene featuring Kapoor using a banned e-cigarette without any warning or disclaimer could mislead or negatively influence young viewers by promoting the use of banned substances.

Series details Scene in question and its context The seven-episode series features several Bollywood stars in cameo roles, including Kapoor. In one episode, he is seen using a vape after Anya Singh's character refuses to become his manager and offers him her vape instead. The complaint highlights that this scene was shown without any warnings or disclaimers, which could influence young viewers or promote illegal activity.